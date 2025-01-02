Snow Dune

DNREC says the dunes provide essential protection for beaches and nearby communities, while also serving as fragile wildlife habitats. (DNREC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With snow in the forecast, DNREC is urging people to avoid sledding, snowboarding or engaging in recreational activities on Delaware’s sand dunes.

CoastTV Meteorologists are predicting snowfall the evening of Jan. 2 and more significantly on Jan. 6. Snow on Monday could reach at least 6-inches. 

With that, the state is urging the public to enjoy the snow off of the coast's dunes. DNREC says the dunes provide essential protection for beaches and nearby communities, while also serving as fragile wildlife habitats. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation emphasizes that pedestrian traffic and recreational activities on dunes are prohibited, except at designated crossings in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you