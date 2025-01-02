SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With snow in the forecast, DNREC is urging people to avoid sledding, snowboarding or engaging in recreational activities on Delaware’s sand dunes.
CoastTV Meteorologists are predicting snowfall the evening of Jan. 2 and more significantly on Jan. 6. Snow on Monday could reach at least 6-inches.
With that, the state is urging the public to enjoy the snow off of the coast's dunes. DNREC says the dunes provide essential protection for beaches and nearby communities, while also serving as fragile wildlife habitats. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation emphasizes that pedestrian traffic and recreational activities on dunes are prohibited, except at designated crossings in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.