MILLSBORO, Del. - An annual tradition returns for the winter season at the Millsboro Police Department. Whiskers for Wishes is an effort with the community to bring Christmas to more kids.
The campaign, much like "No Shave November", involves officers defying their grooming policy and growing out facial hair. The police hope to raise donations through the community to buy Christmas presents for under privileged kids.
The kids who receive the presents will be chosen from Millsboro Middle and Elementary school. While each officer donates $50 to participate, anyone can donate any amount.
Last year, with the help of Grace United Methodist Church, the police department says they helped distribute gifts to 10 families with $5,974.00 raised to purchase those gifts.
The gifts will be handed out to the families chosen at the church. While the department does not have a date set yet for the distribution, they say it will be before Christmas.