Two Dover men arrested in drug raid

Delaware State Police arrested 2 suspects on multiple felony drug charges during a search warrant execution, child in home during raid.

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested Dante Durham, 36, and Ernie Washington, 48, both of Dover, on multiple felony drug charges after executing a search warrant.

On Jan. 23, members of the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, and Delaware Probation and Parole served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Gunning Bedford Drive.

During the search, Washington reportedly threw a bag of drugs out a window, which was recovered by detectives. A child was present in the home when both suspects were taken into custody.

Authorities seized the following items during a search of the residence and vehicles:

  • 73.36 grams of cocaine

  • 22.38 grams of crack cocaine

  • 566.65 grams of marijuana

  • 0.69 grams of heroin

  • 22 suboxone strips

  • Digital scales

  • $8,049 in suspected drug proceeds

Both men were transported to Troop 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:

Dante Durham

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

  • Conspiracy Second Degree

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Dante Durham

Charged with multiple felonies following raid. (DSP)

Durham was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.

Ernie Washington

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

  • Conspiracy Second Degree

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Ernie Washington

Being held on $131,750 cash bond. (DSP)

Washington was also arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

