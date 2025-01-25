DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested Dante Durham, 36, and Ernie Washington, 48, both of Dover, on multiple felony drug charges after executing a search warrant.
On Jan. 23, members of the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, and Delaware Probation and Parole served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Gunning Bedford Drive.
During the search, Washington reportedly threw a bag of drugs out a window, which was recovered by detectives. A child was present in the home when both suspects were taken into custody.
Authorities seized the following items during a search of the residence and vehicles:
73.36 grams of cocaine
22.38 grams of crack cocaine
566.65 grams of marijuana
0.69 grams of heroin
22 suboxone strips
Digital scales
$8,049 in suspected drug proceeds
Both men were transported to Troop 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:
Dante Durham
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Durham was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.
Ernie Washington
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Washington was also arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,750 cash bond.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.