DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested on felony gun charges Saturday Feb. 9,  following a traffic stop, Delaware State Police said.

William Ridgway Jr. was taken into custody after a trooper stopped a red Hyundai Sonata for a registration violation near South Dupont Highway and POW-MIA Parkway at about 10:50 p.m. The trooper identified Ridgway as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, authorities said.

During the stop, police determined Ridgway did not have a valid driver’s license. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a Taurus G3 handgun concealed in a backpack, along with about 48.58 grams of suspected marijuana, according to police.

Ridgway was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana other than personal use quantity, and driving without a valid license.

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,001 secured bond.

