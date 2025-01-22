Dover police arrest man after crash critically injures toddler

DOVER, Del - Dover police arrested Lamar Howard, 22, on Jan. 21 on charges including assault and driving under the influence following a serious crash on East Loockerman Street.
Police said the crash happened around 1:39 p.m. in the 700 block of East Loockerman Street. Officers responding to the scene found a one-year-old boy with serious injuries. The child was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus and later airlifted to a hospital in New Castle County, where he remains in critical condition. An adult female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, and no other injuries were reported.
An investigation revealed Howard, who was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. Police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The one-year-old, who was not properly restrained in a car seat, suffered serious injuries as a result.
Officers also discovered 69 grams of marijuana and packaging materials in the vehicle. Additionally, police reported that Howard had a no-contact order with the adult female passenger.
Howard was processed at the Dover Police Department and arraigned on charges including first-degree assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and DUI. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,506 cash bail.