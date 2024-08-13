Dover Police arrest two teens connected to a shooting

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a shooting that took place on July 28th, 2024. Police say Eugene Johnson, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both from of Dover, have been charged with multiple offenses following a thorough investigation by the Dover Police Department.
Detectives identified Johnson and the 17-year-old male as the primary suspects responsible for the incident and obtained arrest warrants for both individuals. According to police, on August 12th, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Dover Police Department, where he was formally arraigned. Meanwhile, Johnson, who was already being held at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) on separate charges, was arraigned at the facility.
The 17-year-old suspect has been committed to Vision Quest on a secured bail of $5,500. The charges against him include:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Reckless Endangering in the First Degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy in the Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
Eugene Johnson remains in custody at SCI and faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Reckless Endangering in the First Degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy in the Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000