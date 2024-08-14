Dover Police investigating early morning robbery

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at Dragonland Smoke Shop, according to the police. Police say around 2:13 a.m., officers were called to the scene following a glass break alarm.
Police say when they arrived, officers found the front glass doors of the business shattered. According to police, the investigation revealed that two suspects had broken into the business by shattering the glass doors. Once inside, the suspects removed various products and then ran away.
The first suspect is described by the police as a tall male, wearing a black ski-mask, black shirt, and gray sweatpants. The second suspect is described by the police as a short male wearing a navy blue hoodie, black shorts, and white knee-high socks.
This investigation is ongoing, and the police are asking anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.