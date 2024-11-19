DRBC to hold virtual hearing on Delaware River Basin drought conditions

DELAWARE- The Delaware River Basin Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. to gather comments on ongoing dry conditions affecting the Delaware River Basin. Written feedback will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
If conditions worsen after the hearing, the DRBC may schedule a special business meeting on or after Nov. 21 to consider taking action. Possible measures include declaring a "drought watch," recognizing a "water supply emergency," or identifying a "critical hydrologic condition."
The DRBC highlights that practicing water efficiency is crucial year-round, not only during dry spells. The commission’s staff are actively monitoring conditions and are ready to collaborate with state and federal agencies if necessary. Given the current dry weather, the public is encouraged to conserve water and follow any conservation alerts issued by state authorities.