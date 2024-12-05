OCEAN CITY, Md. — A license plate reader and drone helped Ocean City police capture a man they say led them on a high-speed chase.
Jamie Ruark, 38, was apprehended on Dec. 4 after officers say he evaded them in a reckless chase through downtown Ocean City, during which his car struck a parked car and a fence.
The pursuit began when police received an alert from a License Plate Reader (LPR) indicating a stolen vehicle, reported by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, entering the town via the Route 50 Bridge. Officers quickly located the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Ruark, drove away, driving into oncoming traffic on Baltimore Avenue and wrong-way on multiple streets.
The chase ended in a condo parking lot where Ruark abandoned the vehicle after it collided with a fence. He ran away into a nearby building, hiding in an exterior stairwell. Police established a perimeter and deployed a Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) drone, which located Ruark. Officers observed him discarding an item, later identified as drug paraphernalia, from the building’s fourth-floor stairwell.
Ruark surrendered without further incident. No injuries were reported.
“This successful apprehension highlights the power of modern tools like License Plate Reader systems and drones, alongside the diligence and professionalism of our officers,” said Interim Chief Michael Colbert. “Their swift action kept the situation under control and resulted in a safe resolution.”
Ruark faces charges including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, trespassing, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and multiple traffic violations. He was held without bail following a review by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.