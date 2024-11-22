SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Although recent rain has helped, dry conditions on Delmarva are still persisting.
Farmers had a particularly rough season, as the coast saw no rain for 44 days straight.
People in the agriculture business dealt with suffering crop yields and worries about the next season.
Some locals, like Carol Conroy, have concerns about the weather.
"I just worry about climate change and what this means for the future," said Conroy. "We can enjoy the nice, sunny weather, but we know there's a price to pay somewhere along the line."
Mark Prouty is hoping the upcoming season can help.
"I'd like to see a winter with a good snow amount because it's a nice slow release of water into the ground, and it would help facilitate a replenishment," said Prouty.
CoastTV Meteorologists say the current weather conditions are on track to become the driest Autumn on record.