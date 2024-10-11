GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash that occurred on Oct. 10, near Georgetown. The crash ultimately took the life of a 20-year-old man.
The crash happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road when a westbound Peterbilt 567 roll-off container truck made a left turn onto Landfill Lane into the path of an eastbound Nissan Sentra, which attempted to swerve but collided with the truck, said DSP.
The driver of the Sentra, a Georgetown resident, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld pending family notification. The truck driver, a 30-year-old man from Seaford, was not injured. Hardscrabble Road was closed for four hours for investigation, and DSP are asking witnesses to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266.