SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Juda Hudson after a DUI stop that turned into something larger in Seaford on Saturday morning.
At nearly 1 a.m. on November 23rd Police claimed that they saw a maroon Chevrolet Equinox crossing the yellow line on Middleford Road, east of Sussex Highway. A trooper pulled the car over, made contact with Hudson, and according to the report, noticed signs of impairment.
At that point police say a Standardized Field Sobriety Test was administered, Hudson did not pass, and he was arrested.
After the arrest Police searched the Chevrolet and they claimed to have found 136.69 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.
Hudson was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with several offenses, including:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane and Direction
Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,502 secured bond.