Efforts underway to improve safety and ease congestion on Sussex Drive in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Sussex Drive has been a popular topic of conversation in Lewes, especially with two schools located in the neighborhood.
Neighbors have expressed concerns about congestion and pedestrian safety, particularly during busy times such as school drop-offs and pick-ups. “It’s a real problem,” said John Myers, who has lived on Sussex Drive for over 30 years. Neighbors say traffic delays often make it difficult to navigate the area.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Lewes City Council will hold a workshop to discuss a pilot program prohibiting stopping, standing, or parking along Sussex Drive to alleviate these issues. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 10 a.m.
In September, DelDOT introduced a concept design aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. The plan includes enhancing safety features, improving the streetscape through landscaping, and addressing operational challenges in the area.