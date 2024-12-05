Efforts underway to improve safety and ease congestion on Sussex Drive in Lewes

Sussex Drive has been a popular topic of conversation in Lewes, especially due to two schools located in the neighborhood. On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Lewes City Council will hold a workshop to discuss a pilot program prohibiting stopping, standing, or parking along Sussex Drive to alleviate these issues. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 10 a.m.

LEWES, Del. - Sussex Drive has been a popular topic of conversation in Lewes, especially with two schools located in the neighborhood.

Neighbors have expressed concerns about congestion and pedestrian safety, particularly during busy times such as school drop-offs and pick-ups. “It’s a real problem,” said John Myers, who has lived on Sussex Drive for over 30 years. Neighbors say traffic delays often make it difficult to navigate the area.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Lewes City Council will hold a workshop to discuss a pilot program prohibiting stopping, standing, or parking along Sussex Drive to alleviate these issues. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 10 a.m.

In September, DelDOT introduced a concept design aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. The plan includes enhancing safety features, improving the streetscape through landscaping, and addressing operational challenges in the area.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you