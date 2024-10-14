ELLENDALE, Del. - Ellendale is preparing to have a few extra set of eyes on the streets soon.
The Police and Emergency Response Committee will be meeting Monday evening to further discuss their neighborhood watch committee.
The committee is an effort to increase safety measures, decrease crime and have people who live in the town be more proactive.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the committee gave out free security lights to those who live in town in another effort to improve community safety.
"Our community, our commitment." That's what's on the board that hangs on the door at Ellendale's Town Hall.
It's also what members of the new neighborhood watch committee live by. It's a community group operating under the direction of the Police and Emergency Response Committee.
Deborah Short, Chairman for the Police and Emergency Response Committee, is pushing people to get involved.
"Come out, give us your opinion, give us your feedback. We always have public comment within the time frame of the meeting, we always allow for it," said Short.
The neighborhood watch committee is still working to build up its numbers. Right now, only a handful of people have signed up.
Ellendale's town clerk, Karen Emory Brittingham, says they will protect the town at all costs.
"So ideally it would be easier to do with 30 people than it is with three people, but we live here. We're part of this community and we're not going to give up," said Brittingham.
According to Brittingham, when the committee saw there was a greater need, they met it.
"Well, then we realized some of the things that were happening were right across the street. Even though that's not town limits, it's still our problem, which is why they opened this up to the entire community, the Ellendale community," Brittingham explained.
The neighborhood watch committee also received a generous donation from DelDOT. 10 vests were donated so far as well as lights.
Now, all the committee needs is you.
For additional information, contact Debbie Short, chair of the Police and Emergency Response Committee, at town.deborah.short@aol.com.