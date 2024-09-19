LEWES Del.- Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association (LJRBA) are thrilled to announce that work has officially begun on additional equipment for the Lewes Caboose.
A Pennsylvania Rail Road slope-back tender is being built in Pennsylvania using salvageable components from another vintage tender. The tender would allow for the switching of tracks when it was in operation. LJRBA aims to have the tender on-site at Lewes Junction by the start of the new year.
Their regular caboose tours take place on the first and third Sundays of each month, but the caboose will be open an additional day, Sept. 27-29, for the Lewes History Book Festival.