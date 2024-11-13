LEWES, Del. - Some locals in Lewes who live in the Anchors Run development are raising concerns over a proposed expansion that would add 356 single-family lots to the existing subdivision, citing potential disruptions to their quality of life.
Parker Nolen, who lives in the community, is particularly upset by plans to relocate pickleball courts closer to his property. "If a developer says they're going to do something, do what they say they're going to do," Nolen said, expressing frustration over the unexpected proximity of the courts.
Other homeowners echo his sentiment, with some dreading the noise that could soon replace their peaceful evenings. “Those owners are as much entitled to consideration,” said Fred Bauer, another homeowner in the neighborhood.
Not all locals oppose the project. One resident, who emailed CoastTV, expressed frustration with the delay, arguing that only a few dissenting voices are holding up the amenities they voted for.
As of now, no decision has been made, and discussions are postponed indefinitely, leaving residents uncertain about the future.