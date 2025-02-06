LEWES, Del. — A fraudulent advertisement promoting a "Spring Festival" at Cape Henlopen High School from March 7-9 has been circulating on Facebook, falsely claiming to offer vendor spaces for a fee.
School officials and local authorities have confirmed that no such event is scheduled to take place. Those who may have paid to reserve a vendor spot are urged to contact their local police department to report the scam.
Despite the fraudulent post, the Delaware Resorts Health & Fitness Expo is still set to take place at Cape Henlopen High School on March 7-8 as planned.