Fallen tree causes power outage and brush fire in Millsboro

A tree fell onto power lines along John J. Williams Highway on Wednesday, March 5, causing a small brush fire and knocking out power for homes and businesses in the Millsboro-Oak Orchard area, according to fire officials. Courtesy Indian River Vol. Fire Co. 

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene near William Street Road shortly before 12:46pm. Emergency crews found the tree tangled in primary electrical wires with a fire burning nearby.

Firefighters put out the flames while also contacting Delmarva Power to handle the electrical hazard. The utility company removed the tree and worked to restore power as quickly as possible.



The Delaware State Fire Police shut down the westbound lanes of John J. Williams Highway to manage traffic while crews worked. Emergency responders were later sent to another incident on the highway.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

