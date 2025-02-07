GEORGETOWN, Del. – Farmers and landowners in Sussex County have a chance to influence local conservation efforts at an upcoming meeting hosted by the Sussex Conservation District.
The local work group meeting is set for Wednesday, March 5, at 9 a.m. at the Vanderwende-Evans Conservation Center in Georgetown.
The meeting, held in a hybrid format, will allow participants to share concerns and provide input on how U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Bill programs address conservation and resource needs in the county.
The feedback will be included in the State Technical Committee meeting, which helps guide USDA program decisions in Delaware.
“This meeting isn’t just about discussing conservation—it’s about ensuring that local farmers have a say in the programs that impact their operations,” said David Baird, SCD district coordinator.
Attendees will also learn about new funding opportunities through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and connect with other agricultural professionals. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.
The event is free, but space for in-person attendance is limited, and pre-registration is required. Learn more here.