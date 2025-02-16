FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating shots-fired that damaged a home in Kent County over the weekend.
Troopers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Crowberry Drive in Felton around 1:53 p.m. Saturday for a report of property damage.
According to troopers, the home had been hit by two bullets, causing interior damage. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the gunfire may have occurred Friday night.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Troop 3 at 302-698-8426.