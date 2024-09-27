FELTON, Del - A Dover man was arrested in Felton for possession of over a half pound of marijuana.
Pierre D. Foreman was stopped by police going north on Rt. 113 just after 12 p.m. for a traffic violation officials said. During the stop officers determined that the vehicle Foreman was driving did not have insurance prompting a search of the car.
Police said they found 380.7 grams of marijuana in a bag on the rear passenger-side floorboard of the vehicle. Foreman was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Felton Police Department for processing.
He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity. Possession or consumption of marijuana other than for personal use, and failure to have required insurance.
Foreman was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and released on $9,500 unsecured bail, pending a court date.