FENWICK ISLAND, Del. – The Town of Fenwick Island's Municipal Election is set for August 3, with three seats up for election.
Locals and property owners had to register to vote with the town by July 3, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. The voter registration form and proof of identity should be submitted to the town clerk.
Qualified voters who cannot make it in person will be able to vote by absentee ballot. Voters can request forms from the town clerk or online, and the form must be submitted by noon the day before the election.
For more information, visit the Town of Fenwick Island’s website or contact Town Hall.