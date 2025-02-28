FENWICK ISLAND, Del – The Fenwick Island Town Council is set to discuss its parking tag policies for the upcoming summer season during a meeting Friday morning.
Currently, the town distributes one blue parking tag per property, which allows property owners to park on both streets and at beach-end locations. Additionally, each property owner receives two parking permits that can only be used for street parking.
With paid parking set to begin on May 15, council members will review the number and type of parking tags available to property owners, potentially altering how permits are distributed.
Current Parking Regulations in Fenwick Island:
- All vehicles parked within town limits between May 15 and Sept. 15 require a valid parking permit.
- Parking is only allowed in designated areas, marked by signs and white lines on the road.
- Blue hang tags are required for beach-end parking and are only issued to property owners within the town limits.
- Handicapped parking is available at specific beach-access locations but still requires a valid town permit.
- Contractors and service vehicles receive one yearly parking decal per license, while additional permits must be purchased as needed.