BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Fire and Ice Festival is set to conclude this Sunday, marking another successful year of winter festivities along the coast. The annual event, which features ice sculpting, a makeshift fire volcano, and a mix of hot and cold foods, has attracted thousands of visitors.
“I love it every year. It’s a beautiful day to enjoy it,” festivalgoer Diane Long said.
One of the highlights on the ice side of the festival includes book-inspired ice sculptures displayed in Millville and Bethany Beach. Visitors can marvel at creations inspired by Bob the Builder, The Giving Tree, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and many more.
According to Emily Mais, membership director for the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the event draws between 10,000 and 20,000 people each year.
“They’re shopping, they’re dining, they’re doing all of the other attractions in addition to the festival around our towns, really just helping boost business in the winter,” Mais said.
The ice sculptures were sponsored by local businesses, providing an economic boost during the off-season.
On the fire side, festivalgoers can enjoy s’mores, warming stations, and even a makeshift volcano. Fire sculptor Adam Foster, a returning artist, expressed his excitement about the festival’s atmosphere.
“This is the second year of being privileged to come down here to Bethany Beach and show some of our fire sculptures,” Foster said. “Great community, wonderful engagement, awesome crowds that come out.”
With bouncy houses and an ice-skating rink available for children, the festival offered something for everyone, regardless of whether they prefer the cold or the heat.