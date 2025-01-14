SALISBURY, Md. — A residential fire in Salisbury caused an estimated $100,000 in damages and displaced two people from their home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire, which began inside a 1,000-square-foot mobile home, was reported at 4:28 p.m. on Jan. 13. The structure was occupied at the time, but no one was hurt. Smoke alarms were present in the home but were not operational, and the property did not have fire alarms or sprinklers installed.
45 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the scene, bringing the fire under control within an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to the two displaced occupants.
The estimated loss includes $50,000 in structural damage and an additional $50,000 in lost contents.