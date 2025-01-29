Fire & Ice Festival schedule changes due to rain

The schedule for this weekend’s Fire & Ice Festival has been adjusted due to a rainy forecast, with many Friday events now set for Sunday. Courtesy of Fire and Ice Festival. 

BETHANY BEACH Del.- The schedule for this weekend’s Fire & Ice Festival has been adjusted due to a rainy forecast, with many Friday events now set for Sunday.

Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery will still hold its scheduled festivities on Friday, Jan. 31, featuring food trucks, a DJ, an ice drink luge, and ice sculptures. The drink luge will open at 2:30 p.m., with the ice sculptures unveiled at 4 p.m.

All activities at Evans Park in Millville will now take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, all planned events in John West Park and Bethany Beach have been rescheduled to Sunday.

For a complete and updated festival schedule, visit FireandIceDE.com.

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

