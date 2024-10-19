LEWES, Del. - A newly published book by The History Press, titled 'The First Settler of Lewes', explores 360 years of local history through the stories of three families—the Wiltbanks, Wests, and Rollins—who owned the Fourth Street Preserve for the vast majority of those years, according to the Greater Lewes Foundation.
The book highlights Helmanias Wiltbank, recognized as the first settler of Lewes, who received the first official land title for the Preserve from the Duke of York in 1670. As of Oct.15, 30 acres of the Preserve remain undeveloped in the heart of Lewes, and the Greater Lewes Foundation is leading a campaign to purchase and protect the land.
Proceeds from book sales through the GLF will support the campaign. Copies are available online, at the GLF office on 135 Second Street in Lewes and through local booksellers.