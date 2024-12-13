Five Delaware farms were inducted into the state's Century Farm Program

DELAWARE - Five Delaware farms were inducted into the state's Century Farm Program on Wednesday, celebrating over 100 years of family farming.

The Century Farm Program, established in 1987, honors Delaware’s farming families with awards such as engraved plates, signs, and legislative tributes. With these new inductees, Delaware now recognizes 160 Century Farms.

The Culver Family Farm in Sussex County has been growing corn, soybeans, wheat, and vegetables for more than 50 years. Ellis Farms in Millsboro, founded in 1916, initially grew corn and beans before expanding to raise chickens, pigs, and cattle.

Fifer Orchards, Inc., which began in 1919, now spans over 3,000 acres and produces a variety of crops including asparagus, strawberries, peaches, and pumpkins.

The Beauchamp Family Farm, with two farms in Kent County purchased in 1903 and 1915, has grown vegetables, corn, soybeans, wheat, and raised livestock.

