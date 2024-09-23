DELAWARE - The Food Bank of Delaware kicks off its annual Thanksgiving food drive two weeks early as it prepares to meet increased demand for holiday meals. Despite cooling inflation, grocery prices remain high, driving more Delawareans to seek assistance; the Food Bank’s Healthy Pantry Centers were utilized over 46,000 times last year.
"We are committed to making sure no Delawarean goes without a holiday meal," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "To do this, we need the support of our community."
The Food Bank says supporters can contribute by hosting online fundraisers or in-person food drives. Donations can be dropped off at Food Bank locations in Newark and Milford until Nov. 8 at noon. Most-needed items include canned vegetables, soups and frozen turkeys.