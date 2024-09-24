Freeman Arts Pavilion Art Supply Drive

Students and teachers from John M. Clayton Elementary School were presented with a check from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation (presented by Community Engagement Director Lindsay Richard, center) for $1,000 for the music department. The school also received art supplies via the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s recent Arts Supply Drive.(Joshua M. Freeman Foundation)

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Freeman Arts Pavilion’s recent Arts Supply Drive successfully collected over 3,300 art supplies valued at more than $6,166 for six local Title I schools in the Indian River School District. The drive, supported by the Carl M. Freeman Foundation's matching donation, also provided each school with an additional $1,000 for their music programs.

"We are thrilled to support our local art teachers," said Lindsay Richard, Community Engagement Director. "Teachers do so much with limited resources, and we’re honored to provide them with the supplies they need to help their students thrive creatively."

The Art Supply Drive last month benefits local elementary schools’ art departments as part of its mission of advancing arts access for all. Art supplies collected included glue sticks, scissors, paint, sponges, Sharpies and more.

