LEWES, Del. - At a Lewes city council meeting Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m., officials are discussing and possibly acting on a proposed ordinance to place "No Parking, Standing, or Stopping" signs and yellow curb painting along Savannah Road from the municipal city limits to Drake Knoll on both sides of Savannah Road.
The synopsis of the drafted ordinance cites bicycle safety as the reasoning for the proposed changes. The topic has been discussing several times at previous council meetings, and on Dec. 9, a vote decided to have temporary "no parking" signs along the road.
The Lewes Brewing Co., located on Savannah Road has previously said the ordinance is singling them out, as they often have customers parking on the road.
Tune in to CoastTV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for further developments.