LEWES Del.- The George H.P. Smith Scholarship Fund, established in 2010 in honor of the former Lewes mayor and educator, will begin offering renewable scholarships to Cape Henlopen High School seniors starting this year.
Over the past 15 years, the fund has awarded nearly $90,000 to 134 students, providing financial support for college expenses such as books, fees, and travel. Beginning in 2025, selected students will receive $1,500 scholarships that can be renewed annually for up to four years.
Cape Henlopen High School counselors will oversee the application and selection process. Donations to the fund can be made through the Greater Lewes Foundation website.