Georgetown aims to become cleaner and greener with community cleanup

GEORGETOWN, Del. - People in Georgetown are invited to help make their neighborhood cleaner and greener by participating in the Georgetown Community Cleanup on Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will kick off at the Historic Fire Hall and is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the beautification of the town.
There will be four dumpsters stationed at key locations throughout Georgetown to facilitate the cleanup efforts. Here are the dumpster locations:
- First State Community Action Agency – 308 N Railroad Avenue
- Georgetown Middle School – 301 W Market Street
- Richard Allen School – 316 S Railroad Avenue
- Georgetown Little League – 332 E Market Street
The town emphasizes that not all items are allowed in the dumpsters. Items not permitted include: hazardous waste, chemicals, electronics, paints, tires and medical waste.
In addition to cleaning up, participants will be provided with gloves, garbage bags and refreshments throughout the day.