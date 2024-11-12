GEORGETOWN, Del. - Davison Realty Inc. has submitted an application to the Town of Georgetown requesting an amendment to rezone 14.084 acres from the First Baptist Church of Georgetown, located at 20304 DuPont Boulevard.
The company is seeking a change to the town’s Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map and an amendment to the zoning map. If approved, the area would shift from Highway Commercial District to Townhouse Residential District, allowing for a multi-family housing development.
In a summary attached with a letter submitted by Douglas J. Liberman, P.E., vice president of Larson Engineering Group, to the Town of Georgetown, it is explained that zoning changes for the rear of the site would align with the Comprehensive Plan’s goal of providing affordable housing within the town.
Melinda Bowen, who lives in affordable housing herself, hopes the ordinance passes.
"I think we all need it. I mean, I think we need more. I don't think is enough. Georgetown needs it, yes, it does," Bowen said.
Liberman outlined the proposal in a letter, stating, "The plan is to subdivide the rear portion of the church property for the multi-family residential while keeping the church and the parking lot as a separate commercial lot."
John Betts, a Georgetown resident, supports the idea.
"There's an increased homeless population that has migrated here because of the services that are here, and so housing has been a crisis, and it continues to be a crisis, and affordable housing is hard to find. So, if that's something that the town and the church want to accomplish, I think it's a great idea," Betts said.
The ordinance is scheduled to go before the Georgetown Town Council at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for its second reading and potential adoption.