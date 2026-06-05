GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Georgetown committee is continuing work on recommendations for how the town should approach supportive housing and homelessness services.
During its latest meeting, the Supportive Housing Issues Committee discussed several possible recommendations for Town Council, including a statewide client tracking system. Committee members said the system would record where people have gone for help and what services they have used.
The goal would be to make sure organizations are sharing information and prevent people from moving from one provider to another without coordinated support.
Committee members also discussed tying grants to participation in a shared tracking system. Under that idea, organizations that do not take part in tracking services would not be eligible for grant funding.
The committee also said state lawmakers, including Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and state representatives, should be contacted once Town Council finalizes any local rules. Members said the goal would be to push some of the recommendations to the state level.
Another recommendation discussed was creating an affordable housing task force in Georgetown. The group would look at possible redevelopment opportunities within town limits and how affordable housing connects to homelessness and supportive services.
The committee is scheduled to meet again June 24 at 4 p.m. to continue finalizing its recommendations for Georgetown Town Council.