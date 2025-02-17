MILFORD, Del. — A Georgetown man was arrested early Monday for his seventh DUI offense following a crash on Bay Road.
Delaware State Police troopers responded to a single-truck crash at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Bay Road near Milford Neck Road. Upon arrival, they found a Ford F-250 damaged and with deployed airbags.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck had been driving north when it ran off the road, entered a yard in the 3000 block of Bay Road, and hit an electrical box, a mailbox and a large tree before stopping, said DSP.
The driver, identified as 52-year-old Luis Rivera of Georgetown, remained in the truck and showed signs of impairment, police said. First responders took Rivera to a nearby hospital for evaluation of a non-life-threatening injury. While at the hospital, troopers detected the smell of alcohol on his breath and field sobriety tests indicated further signs of impairment.
A background check revealed that Rivera had six prior DUI convictions. During an inventory search of the truck, police also found an empty alcohol bottle.
Once medically cleared, Rivera was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:
- 7th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Malicious Mischief by Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane
He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,001 cash bond.