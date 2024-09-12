Georgetown new police building

Georgetown holds a public informational session for their new building project for the police department.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department held an informational session at the town hall to discuss their building upgrade plan that will cost up to $18 million.

The plan would also increase the amount of taxes homeowners are paying per month. Fortunately, it would only increase by $17 per month or $204 for the whole year.

Georgetown Chief of Police Ralph Holm says the town is behind this.

"I think that, overwhelmingly, I've heard positive remarks from the community about that we absolutely need a new building," Holm said. "I think that will, be a positive reinforce to the type of services they're going to receive." 

Kimley Hines lives in Georgetown and was at Thursday's meeting and says the building they have now is way too small.

"You can't sit down in private anywhere and have a discussion with someone. Also to the new building has, like a public room that is open to the community," Hines said.

The next informational meeting will take place next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the town hall.

For more information on the project click here.

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

