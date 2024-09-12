GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department held an informational session at the town hall to discuss their building upgrade plan that will cost up to $18 million.
The plan would also increase the amount of taxes homeowners are paying per month. Fortunately, it would only increase by $17 per month or $204 for the whole year.
Georgetown Chief of Police Ralph Holm says the town is behind this.
"I think that, overwhelmingly, I've heard positive remarks from the community about that we absolutely need a new building," Holm said. "I think that will, be a positive reinforce to the type of services they're going to receive."
Kimley Hines lives in Georgetown and was at Thursday's meeting and says the building they have now is way too small.
"You can't sit down in private anywhere and have a discussion with someone. Also to the new building has, like a public room that is open to the community," Hines said.
The next informational meeting will take place next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
