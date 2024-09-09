GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown police are urging the public, particularly the Hispanic community, to report crime incidents and provide surveillance footage as the town sees an increase in criminal activity.
The police department, which currently has 19 positions filled but was approved for 25 this year, is working to hire additional staff to address the growing concerns. Authorities hope to send new recruits to the police academy in October to strengthen their team.
Officials are emphasizing the need for community cooperation, especially in underreported cases, to improve safety and security.
