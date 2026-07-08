Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.