GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Town Council is expected to discuss the possible modification or repeal of the town's cottage housing zoning ordinance after Mayor Angela Townsend requested the item be placed on the agenda.
The discussion follows the council's approval of the cottage housing ordinance in December.
Little Living, which has proposed a 20-unit workforce housing development off East Market Street, said it does not believe the possible modification or repeal would apply to its project but believes it could affect future developments.
At a recent Town Council meeting, Georgetown local Lisa Rohlfing shared comments on behalf of what she described as a "group of concerned citizens." While acknowledging the nationwide housing shortage and the desire to create more affordable housing options, Rohlfing said the group wants some things to be changed in Georgetown.
"We do not feel that the enhanced zoning changes made to Georgetown zoning laws are beneficial to our community or align with desired outcomes," Rohlfing said. "12 housing units per one acre minimum lot size in the town of Georgetown is problematic for existing community structures and established residential neighborhoods."
Charlotte Preston, who lives in Georgetown, expressed a different view.
"If it's affordable, it shouldn't be. That should be plenty, and you still have space. You wouldn't be right on top of each other. So, not like all these other developments that they're building, it's like you can reach out and touch your neighbor," Preston said.
During the last Town Council meeting, Mayor Townsend said she agreed with repealing the ordinance. CoastTV News reached out to Townsend for additional comment but did not receive a response.
Little Living's proposal includes long-term rental houses ranging from one to three bedrooms. Monthly rent is expected to range from $950 to $1,200, with utilities included. The project still needs site plan approval from the Georgetown Planning Commission and approval from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The Georgetown Town Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 13, at 7 p.m.