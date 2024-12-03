Georgetown arrest

Police say a Seaford man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Georgetown. 

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Enrique Azuara, 22, of Seaford, is now facing multiple felony drug charges after Delaware State Police say he was after a routine traffic stop on Seashore Highway near Georgetown. According to police, the stop led to the discovery of illegal substances and suspected drug proceeds.

The event occurred on Dec. 1, around 12:32 p.m., when a trooper saw Azuara passing another car illegally on the right. Upon pulling over the Dodge Dart, officers found Azuara was driving with a suspended license and had active warrants for his arrest. Police say that a subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered approximately 3.06 grams of cocaine, 4.50 grams of methamphetamine, half an Oxycodone pill, and drug paraphernalia, including a damaged scale. Officers also seized $1,976 in cash they suspect to be tied to drug activity.

Delaware State Police confirm Azuara was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where he was formally charged. According to police, his charges include:

  • 3 Counts of possession with intent to deliver

  • Tampering with physical evidence 

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

  • Passing on the right

  • Driving while suspended or revoked

  • Possession of a suspended license

Following his arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 3, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,802 secured bond.

