Gov. Meyer signs 9 education bills, celebrates universal free breakfast measure

DOVER, Del. - On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed nine education-related bills and marked the passage of another that will provide universal free breakfast to students.
Meyer said the measures are designed to give every student the support they need and ensure educators have proper resources. “By expanding free meals, strengthening standards for school boards and educators, and making sure our schools are places where all students can thrive, these bills take meaningful steps toward a stronger and fairer education system for every Delaware family,” Meyer said in a statement.
House Bill 85, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Laura Sturgeon, requires all appointed or elected school board members to complete a background check within 15 days. Under the legislation, the Commissioner of Elections will handle the process, with criminal records reviewed by the State Bureau of Identification.
House Bill 91, sponsored by Williams and Sen. Tizzy Lockman, establishes universal free breakfast beginning in the 2026–27 school year.
House Bill 97, sponsored by Williams and Sturgeon, requires any school employee working directly with students to hold a valid state-issued permit or license. The credential must come from the state’s Professional Standards Board or under Title 24.
Senate Bill 81, sponsored by Lockman and Williams, eliminates the deadline that restricted which educators and specialists could receive additional years of experience credit toward pay. The bill allows all qualifying staff to receive credit, regardless of hire date.
Senate Bill 91, sponsored by Sturgeon and Williams, mandates that schools receiving federal funds protect students, faculty and staff from sex-based discrimination and harassment.
Senate Bill 107, sponsored by Sturgeon and Williams, adopts the Interstate Compact for School Psychologists. The measure is designed to make it easier for qualified school psychologists to work across state lines.
Senate Bill 165, sponsored by Sturgeon and Williams, creates a pilot program for the 2025–26 school year to test a new evaluation component in Delaware’s teacher evaluation system. The program will factor in challenges such as student absences or mobility.
House Bill 64, sponsored by Rep. Cyndie Romer and Lockman, requires school boards to provide virtual access and public comment options at meetings.
House Bill 77, sponsored by Rep. Eric Morrison and Sturgeon, requires school board members to complete training on Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act, ethics and meeting rules.
House Bill 83, sponsored by Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton and Sturgeon, allows school board members to attend and vote in meetings remotely for reasons such as illness, public health emergencies, postpartum care or military service. The measure is intended to keep boards functional when members cannot be present in person.