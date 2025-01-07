ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed three executive orders Tuesday aimed at boosting Maryland’s economic development and modernizing state government operations. The initiatives focus on advancing the state’s role in cutting-edge industries, expanding broadband access, and streamlining community support programs.
“Modernizing government means building partnerships between the public sector and our communities while making essential services simpler, more effective, and more efficient for all,” Moore said. “These actions will help us enact our vision for a government that delivers results and grows our economy.”
Advanced Air Mobility Council
The first executive order establishes the Maryland Advanced Air Mobility Council, a 12-member panel tasked with growing Maryland’s role in the emerging Advanced Air Mobility industry. The council will include leaders such as Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director Ricky Smith, and Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson.
Moore's team says with a strong base of aeronautical engineers and the potential for rapid technology adoption, Maryland aims to become a national leader in next-generation aviation systems. These technologies could transform sectors such as emergency response, logistics, and public safety.
Statewide Digital Infrastructure Group
The second executive order creates the Digital Infrastructure Group under the Maryland Department of Information Technology. This group will focus on coordinating broadband infrastructure projects statewide, eliminating inefficiencies, and bridging the digital divide. By centralizing planning, Moore says the state will maximize resources, streamline internet expansion, and reduce redundant infrastructure costs.
“Our in-house expertise combined with cutting-edge geospatial platforms will allow us to optimize taxpayer dollars and even create revenue opportunities through partnerships with Internet service providers,” said Maryland Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage.
The group will work alongside agencies such as the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Community Development to improve internet access and foster economic growth, particularly in underserved areas.
Streamlining the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives
The third order reorganizes the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives by refining the roles of its six ethnic commissions. The aim is to enhance the office’s ability to support underserved communities, deliver social services, and advise on policy improvements.
“This executive order unifies our commissions and empowers us to ensure no one is left behind,” said Executive Director Larry Walker. “We are committed to making sure the voices of all Marylanders are heard and celebrated.”
According to Moore's administration, the restructured office will prioritize public outreach and collaboration with local community organizers to ensure that Maryland’s diverse populations are better served.