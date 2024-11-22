DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has announced several judicial nominations, including the Honorable Bonnie W. David for Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery and reappointments for Judge Eric M. Davis, Judge Paula Terese Ryan, Commissioner Paraskevi K. Wolcott, and Commissioner Sonja Truitt Wilson. The Senate will consider these nominations during an Extraordinary Session on Dec. 16.
“We are fortunate to have such qualified nominees who have the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary,” said Governor Carney.
Magistrate Bonnie W. David is nominated to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery in Sussex County. A graduate of Boston University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Magistrate David has been a Magistrate in Chancery since January 2023. She previously worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, litigating corporate cases before the Court of Chancery.
Judge Paula Terese Ryan will also be considered for reappointment to the Family Court in Sussex County. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University Law Center, Judge Ryan joined the Family Court in 2012 after serving as a prosecutor and deputy attorney general for the Delaware Department of Justice.
Judge Eric M. Davis is up for reappointment to the Superior Court in New Castle County. Judge Davis, who holds degrees from the University of Virginia and Emory University School of Law, has served on the Superior Court since 2012 and previously served on Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas.
Commissioners Paraskevi K. Wolcott and Sonja Truitt Wilson are both nominated for reappointment to the Family Court. Commissioner Wolcott, serving in New Castle County since 2014, holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Commissioner Wilson, who has served Sussex County since 1997, graduated from the University of Delaware and Widener University School of Law.