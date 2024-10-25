DELAWARE - Governor John Carney issued a statewide drought watch on Friday, following advice from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council. Delaware residents and non-farm businesses are urged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use to help alleviate the effects of ongoing low precipitation, particularly in northern New Castle County, where water sources are impacted by reduced stream flows.
The drought watch is the first of three drought-related levels of action:
1. Drought Watch: Voluntary water conservation is encouraged given the potential for drought.
2. Drought Warning: Water shortages become more likely, prompting more significant voluntary reductions in water use.
3. Drought Emergency: Worsening conditions would lead to a State of Emergency with mandatory water use restrictions.
The WSCC, led by DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, will monitor key indicators, such as stream flow and soil moisture, to assess if conditions require escalation to a drought warning or emergency.
Meanwhile, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s mandatory open burning ban remains in effect. For information on drought preparedness and water conservation tips, visit DNREC’s drought resource page.