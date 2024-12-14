WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Saturday that Office of Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade has been placed on paid administrative leave due to a personal legal matter.
Courtney Stewart, deputy director of OMB, has been appointed as acting OMB director. The Department of Human Resources will conduct a review to determine whether Cade violated the state employee standard of conduct policy while on leave.
"Cerron has been a dedicated member of my team for years, so this is obviously a disappointment and a surprise," Carney said in a statement. "I am hopeful he can work through this challenge and return to his career in public service."
Additionally, Tanny Washington, chief of staff to Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, has agreed to continue serving in that role while the matter is resolved, according to the governor’s office.