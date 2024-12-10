MILFORD, Del.- The Milford School District is investigating an accidental firearm discharge that occurred Tuesday afternoon in a private staff workroom.
According to a statement from the district, the incident involved a district constable and resulted in no injuries. Officials said the safety and security of students and staff were not at risk, and the discharge did not affect any instructional areas.
“We are deeply concerned by this event,” the district said, adding that its constable staff receive ongoing certification and training.
The district is working with law enforcement to investigate the isolated incident and ensure all safety protocols are followed.
No further details were released as of Tuesday afternoon.