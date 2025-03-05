FENWICK ISLAND, Del. – Bob Koos and his wife were enjoying their daily walk along the beaches of Fenwick Island when they encountered a surprising sight — a harp seal on the beach.
“This is the fourth seal we’ve seen on the beach, but I think this is perhaps the first harp seal, which surprised me,” Koos said.
For three days, the seal hardly moved. Concerned for its well-being, the Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) stepped in to help.
“We did know this animal was somewhat underweight. It didn’t have enormous signs of ill health, but it can have underlying conditions,” said Suzanne Thurman, the executive director of MERR.
The rescue operation began with the team putting up signs to warn the public and setting up a barrier around the seal to ensure no one got too close. They kept a close watch on the animal, monitoring its condition.
When it was time for transport, the harp seal was carefully placed in a crate and taken to a rehabilitation facility. However, this particular rescue came with more challenges than usual, as Thurman explained.
"We normally rescue pups and yearlings, so our equipment is geared for them, and most of the facilities that take them in for rehab are geared for them as well," Thurman said.
According to Thurman, the harp seal was transported to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for further care and observation.
The public is encouraged to report stranded marine animals to MERR so they can be properly assessed and rehabilitated.