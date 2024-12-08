CHURCH CREEK, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is holding a pantry drive to support Harriett’s House, a local food pantry. The initiative will run through December, with donations accepted during the Visitor Center's operating hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive focuses on collecting essential items such as hand soap, paper towels, toilet paper, dish liquid and laundry detergent pods. Additional accepted donations include spaghetti sauce, noodles, snacks, canned soups, granola bars, trash bags, ziplock storage bags and feminine hygiene products.
Donations can be brought to the Visitor Center, located at 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, MD 21622. For more information, call 410-221-2290.