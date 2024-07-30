LEWES, Del. — On the morning of July 29, the Lewes Police Department received multiple calls about a harbor seal sighting on the beach at Cape Shores. A member of the Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) in Lewes quickly responded to the scene. The MERR specialist assessed the situation and determined that the seal was healthy and recently weaned from its mother.
The Lewes Police Department and MERR remind the public that the Marine Mammal Protection Act mandates a minimum distance of 150 feet from all marine mammals to ensure their safety and well-being. If you encounter a marine mammal that appears sick or injured, please contact MERR at (302) 228-5029.