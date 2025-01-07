DELMARVA- As winter storms bring heavy snow, the American Heart Association urges people to prioritize heart health while shoveling snow. The organization says this winter activity can cause health risks, especially for those with heart conditions or other health concerns.
To help reduce the risk of heart strain and other health issues, the American Heart Association recommends the following tips:
Take frequent breaks: Shoveling snow can be physically demanding. Pausing regularly allows the heart to recover and prevents overexertion.
Avoid large meals before or after shoveling: Eating a heavy meal can stress the heart more.
Use a small shovel or snow thrower: A smaller shovel reduces the weight of each load, making the task less strenuous. Snow throwers can further ease the workload.
Know the warning signs of a heart attack: Learn to recognize symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, and lightheadedness.
Avoid alcohol: Drinking alcohol before or after shoveling can increase the risk of hypothermia and impair judgment.
Consult a doctor about any medical conditions: Speak with a doctor before taking on strenuous tasks like snow shoveling.
Be mindful of hypothermia risks: Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can lower body temperature dangerously. Dress warmly in layers, and limit time outside.
The combination of cold weather and physical exertion can be dangerous for anyone, especially for older people and those with pre-existing health issues. Taking precautions can help prevent serious health emergencies.